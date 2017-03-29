Telangana government to set up residential colleges for ST girls

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to set up exclusive residential degree colleges for girl students belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Thirty degrees colleges have already been sanctioned for SC girls students and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to set up colleges for ST girls on a similar line, a release from CMO said.

Rao has asked officials to find out how many such colleges for ST girls can be started during the academic year 2017-18, the release added.

