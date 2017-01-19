Telangana government to set up 119 residential schools for Backward Class students

The government would spend Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 1,25,000 on each student to provide proper infrastructure, nutritious food among others, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao said. (File photo) The government would spend Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 1,25,000 on each student to provide proper infrastructure, nutritious food among others, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao said. (File photo)

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that 119 residential schools would be established in the state for children belonging to backward classes. “These schools will be established in the name of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who made efforts continuously for the upliftment of BCs,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said in a statement in the Legislative Assembly.

“For this purpose, we have already established the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society,” he added. Education would be imparted with high standards in English medium in BC residential schools from V standard to Intermediate (Plus Two), he said.

The government would spend Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 1,25,000 on each student to provide proper infrastructure, nutritious food among others, he added.

For more stories on schools and education, click here