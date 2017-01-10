Telangana Government to celebrate Osmania University’s centenary year anniversary

Preparations are in full swing for Osmania University’s centenary celebrations. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari, has said the government is taking the event prestigiously and grand celebrations are being planned by ministers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already held a meeting in order to plan the celebrations.

Srihari is closely supervising the event plans and has decided to celebrate the on April 26th, 27th and 28th.

Osmania University is named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad who rather through a farman or Royal Charter, brought the University into existence in 1918.

The Central University is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad.