Telangana schools start summer vacations five days early as heat wave rises

The sun may beat down ruthlessly on Telangana, but students have a reason to smile. The rising heat wave has prompted the state’s Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, to direct an early start to the summer holidays this year.

The summer vacations in the state began on Wednesday, five days ahead of schedule, as the CM felt it was not wise to send children to school in the present weather, a press release from his office said. He has asked the Department of Education to make sure that both government and private schools declared summer vacations from Wednesday.

Reports say that the temperature in Hyderabad and several other places rose above 40 degrees Celcius, leaving the state reeling under the heat. On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD also said that the maximum temperature at many location will be above normal. The summer holidays in the state were previously scheduled for April 24, 2017, but due to the rising temperatures, the Director of school education had brought forward.

