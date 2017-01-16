Telangana common entrance tests 2017: Exam dates released, check schedule

Telangana common entrance tests: Most of the common entrance tests will take place in the month of May. Telangana common entrance tests: Most of the common entrance tests will take place in the month of May.

The schedules for the common entrance tests in Telangana have been released. Most of the common entrance tests will take place in the month of May with ICET scheduled for May 18, 2017. They will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

The Eamcet examination will take place on May 12, 2017.

The tests will gain the candidates admissions into undergraduate, postgraduate professional courses BE/BTech, MBA, MCA, BPharmacy, BEd, UGDP Ed, ME/MTech, BPEd, LLB, Masters in Pharmacy and Masters in Planning courses. The courses are being offered for government, private aided, university, unaided, minority and non-minority institutions in the Telangana for the academic term of 2017-18.

The detailed notification is expected to release in February.

Schedule:

TS ECET- May 6, 2017

TS EAMCET- May 12, 2017

TS PECET- May 16, 2017

TS ICET- May 18, 2017

TS LAWCET- May 27, 2017

TS PG LAWCET- May 27, 2017

TS EdCET- May 28, 2017

TS PGECET- May 30, 2017

Last year, Eamcet was conducted thrice as the question paper got leaked. This year, the authority is planning strict measures to prevent such irregularities.

