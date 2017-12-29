Telangana EAMCET 2018: Exam to be conducted from May 2 to 5, important details

The Telangana EAMCET (engineering, agriculture, medical common entrance test) will be conducted from May 2 to 5, 2018. The Telangana EAMCET (engineering, agriculture, medical common entrance test) will be conducted from May 2 to 5, 2018.

TS EAMCET: The exam dates for the Telangana EAMCET (engineering, agriculture, medical common entrance test) have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), according to which it would be conducted from May 2 to 5, 2018. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission in BE, BTech, BSc courses in Agriculture and Technology at various recognised institutions in the state.

Last year, the EAMCET paper was leaked twice and the exam was held three times. This year, the authority had ensured leak-proof exam and strict measures to prevent such irregularities is introduced.

TSCHE has also released dates for other common entrance tests. ECET (engineering common entrance test) will be conducted on May 9 followed by TS ICET (integrated common entrance test) on May 17.

Other important exams which will be conducted are:

— TS PECET (Physical Education Common Entrance Test): May 20

— TS LAWCET (Law Common Entrance Test): May 25

— TS PGLCET (Post-graduate law common entrance test): May 26

— TS PGECET (Postgraduate engineering common entrance test): May 27

— TS EdCET (Education Common Entrance Test): May 31

All CETs, except TS-PECET will be conducted online.

