Telangana DOST second allotment result 2017 to release at dost.cgg.gov.in today

Post the second allotment result, admission process will begun. (Representational image)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today publish the second allotment results for the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) at dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the same can check their result from the Council’s official website.

The students have to report to their respective colleges from July 3 to July 7. As per a The Hindu report, about 2,70,014 seats remained vacant in the degree colleges in Telangana after the first phase of seat allotment ended. There are about 1,089 colleges across six universities offering 4,10,047 seats.

In the first allotment, 1,40,033 seats were filled through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). The maximum seats were filled in the Osmania University region where out of 1,42,860 seats available, 57,950 students got admission in 409 colleges.

DOST 2017 second allotment result, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website for DOST (dost.cgg.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, login to the site with your registration number.

Step 3: Click on the link for the second allotment list to check your admission status.

Step 4: Keep a copy of the information for further reference.

Those who gain the allotment will be eligible for undergraduate courses at various colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University for the academic session of 2017-18.

