Telangana DOST phase 4 allotment result 2017 to be declared today at dost.cgg.gov.in

The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will publish the phase 4 allotment results today at dost.cgg.gov.in. To seek admissions, successful candidates have to reach to the concerned colleges from September 1 to 4. The students were given time from August 26 to 29 to enter the web options for their preferred colleges and courses.

There are 4,10,047 seats in 1,089 colleges across six universities – Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kakatiya University and Osmania University.

Over 1.5 lakh students have applied for the admission this year.

Telangana DOST phase 4 allotment result 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Telangana DOST (dost.cgg.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on fourth allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided

Step 5: Download your allotment application and keep a copy for further reference.

This year, Aadhaar card details are being matched with the biometric details of all the candidates to avoid duplication or fake admissions cases. This move will also benefit from the fee reimbursement scheme.

The online service DOST, brings all government colleges, autonomous colleges, private colleges and aided colleges under one umbrella giving the students a wide range of colleges and courses to choose.

