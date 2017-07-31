Telangana DOST phase 3 allotment 2017: Last date to apply extended to August 3

Telangana DOST phase 3 allotment 2017: Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective colleges/institutes from August 4 to August 11, 2017. Telangana DOST phase 3 allotment 2017: Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective colleges/institutes from August 4 to August 11, 2017.

The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has announced that the last date to register for the third phase of the allotment has been extended to 5 pm on August 3, 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply for the same from the official website.

“Students who have registered already in Phase-I or II can directly access web options for participating in Phase-III,” an official notification said, adding that students who have participated in the previous rounds need not fill the application forms and will be required to pay Rs 100.

The seat allotment process will take place on August 4, 2017 and candidates who have been allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective colleges/institutes from August 4 to August 11, 2017.

Steps to apply for Telangana DOST phase 3 allotment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Telangana DOST (dost.cgg.gov.in).

Step 2: Follow the links provided to apply.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit your application.

Step 4: Download your allotment application and keep a copy for further reference.

