TS DOST admission 2018 to begin at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST admission 2018: The registration process for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admissions 2018 will begin on Thursday, May 10. The candidates can apply for admission through the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. After seat allotment, students will be able to get admission in undergraduate courses at various colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University for the academic session of 2018-19.

The online service DOST, brings all government colleges, autonomous colleges, private colleges and aided colleges under one umbrella giving the students a wide range of colleges and courses to choose. Last year, Aadhaar card details were being matched with the biometric details of all the candidates to avoid duplication or fake admissions cases.

Schedule for the DOST admission 2018 – Degree Online Services, Telangana:

Registration and web options – 10 to 26 May, 2018

Registration and late fees of Rs. 400/- 27 to 29 May, 2018

Seat allotment – Firs list – 04 June, 2018

Reporting to college by students – 20 – 25 June, 2018

Third and last phase web options and registration for supplementary students and those who have not registered and web options for all – 20 to 27 July, 2018

Seat allotment third list – 30 July, 2018

Reporting to colleges by students – 02 to 04 July, 2018

Commencement of classwork – First semester – 02 July, 2018

Intra college phase – 05 to 07 July, 2018

Seat allotment – 10 July, 2018

Application form

All the candidates are advised to fill the online application form on or before the last date. Only one registration fee for all the six universities is Rs 200 only. biometric authentication in collaboration with all e-seva centres and hehelpline centres in Telangana.

Important instructions

You need to fill in the “Student Details Form” only once.

You have to pay Rs. 200 for seeking the admission for all the six universities.

All the students, who applied under the special category i.e., NCC, NSS, Sports, CAP should get their certificates verified at the helpline centres of the respective universities. Dates will be informed in advance for each special category. Officers of concerned departments will be available for verification of the special category certificates.

You may apply for more than one or more or all the six universities. Registration is required to be done only once.

