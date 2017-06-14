Telangana DOST 1st allotment result 2017 to release today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Telangana DOST 1st allotment result 2017: Candidates who have got a seat through the first allotment will need to report to the college from June 15 to 20, 2017. Telangana DOST 1st allotment result 2017: Candidates who have got a seat through the first allotment will need to report to the college from June 15 to 20, 2017.

Telangana DOST 1st allotment result 2017: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the allotment results for the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) today. Candidates who have applied for the same can check their result from the Council’s official website.

Those who gain the allotment will be eligible for undergraduate courses at various colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University for the academic session of 2017-18. These candidates will need to report to the college from June 15 to 20, 2017.

Candidates who have not gained allotment in the first list can wait for the second and final lists which will be released on June 28 and July 13. Classwork for the first semester will begin from June 21, 2017.

The Council has announced that the first allotment list will be released in the evening.

Steps to check DOST 2017 allotment:

– Go to the official website for DOST (dost.cgg.gov.in)

– Login to the site.

– Click on the link for the first allotment list to check your admission status.

– Keep a copy of the information for further reference.

