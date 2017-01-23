Telangana Chief Minister bats for grand centenary celebrations of Osmania varsity

The infrastructure and other facilities in the universities and their hostels should be improved, the CM said. The infrastructure and other facilities in the universities and their hostels should be improved, the CM said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today said the centenary celebrations of the Osmania University (OU) here should be held on a grand scale. Rao, who held a review with ministers and officials on the issue, said the state government would not hesitate to spend any amount of money to restore OU to its past glory.

“At the same time, the government will also take measures to have quality and standard education in all the universities in the state. The Vice Chancellors should begin ‘cleansing’ the universities,” a release from his office quoted Rao as saying.

The infrastructure and other facilities in the universities and their hostels should be improved, Rao said.

The Chief Minister wanted the proposed Centenary Celebrations of the OU in April to be held on a grand scale and said that there should be a festive atmosphere in the entire state, it said.

All those who passed out of OU and settled in different parts of the world should be invited and felicitated on the occasion, Rao said, adding that committees should be formed with Vice Chancellors for organising the events.

Rao asked a committee headed by MP K Keshav Rao to work more on the issue and submit him a report.

