TS SSC Supplementary results 2017 declared, check at results2.bsetelangana.org and manabadi.com

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has published the result of SSC advance supplementary exam results 2017 at manabadi.com and results2.bsetelangana.org. The supplementary examination is held for studens who fail to pass the Secondary School Certification (SSC) or class 10 exam held by the Board in March. BSE Telangana then gave a month time to the students to re-appear for the supply exam in June.

In the Telangana SSC advanced supplementary examination, over 50,000 students appeared for the supplementary exam. The admission process for degree colleges have already started in the state. Today the second allotment result will be released. According to reports, about 2.70 students out of 4.10 lakh seats remained vacant after the first phase of the allotment at 1,089 colleges. Out of 1,42,860 seats available in the Osmania University region, 57,950 students got admission in 409 colleges.

Telangana SSC 10th supply results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in, cgg.gov.in and examresults.net

Step 2: Under the results section, click on SSC 2017 results

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter roll number and other details

Step 5: The results will be displayed

Step 6: Take a print out for further reference

In the annual SSC examination, over 5.38 lakh students had appeared of which 5.09 lakh were regular students and about 29,000 were private candidates. This year’s pass percentage was 84.15 per cent students were declared pass in SSC exams. There were 28, 395 students who appeared for their supplementary exams.

