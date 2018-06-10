Telanagana TS ICET result 2018 : Results to be announced soon at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET result 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through icet.tsche.ac.in TS ICET result 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through icet.tsche.ac.in

Telanagan TS ICET result 2018: Kakatiya University, Warangal will declare the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TS ICET 2018 result today, June 10. According to the official websites, the results will be declared soon. Students can check their result through the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in. A total of 61,439 students appeared for the examination this year that was conducted on May 23 and 24 at 60 centers across the state of Telangana.

The test was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. All the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana will accept the test score.

Telangana TS ICET 2018 result: How to check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and all the required details and press submit

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Candidates can download their result in PDF format and take a printout for further use.

Telangana TS ICET 2018 result: Important dates

Telangana ICET result: June 10, 2018

TS ICET certificate verification: July 6 to July 10, 2018.

Rank card release: Second week of June 2018

Counseling starts: First week of July 2018

TSICET 2018 allotment result: July 2018

About TS ICET

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is being held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-19. Kakatiya University, Warangal conducted the examination this year on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) on May 23, 2018.

