Technical education must be imparted in regional languages, says Union minister Vijay Sampla

Technical education should be imparted in regional languages to provide a level playing field to the rural youths whose lack of knowledge of English put them at a disadvantage in comparison to their urban counterparts, Union minister Vijay Sampla said on Wednesday. “Youths in remote areas who have obtained technical education can’t compete with their counterparts in cities. Local language plays a vital role in this,” Sampla said.

A student in suburban areas or rural areas cannot understand English, which is same as any other foreign language to him, the Union minister of state for social justice said. He was addressing a gathering of academicians from various institutions and members of business community at the 6th All India Technical and Management Council (AITMC) Summit. Read | AICTE to take action against institutes not maintaining student-faculty ratio, pay scales, click here

As a solution to the issue, Sampla pitched for imparting technical education in regional languages too with an aim to bring everyone on par. “It is because of trial and errors…and determination that we have become the largest exporter of software services and made other countries to seek our help to send satellites,” Sampla said.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said. “If we look at ancient history of India, there were so many innovations taken up by people in diverse fields without even receiving required training.” “They were skilled and taught by their earlier generations. Contemporaries were aiming to become better at the profession,” Chugh said. Read | AICTE clears one entrance exam for engineering, click here

The country has predominantly young population and there is a need that every youth should be skilled, he added.

The summit had discussions on the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Vikas Yojana and the role of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in it. An MoU on national career service was also signed between the AICTE and the labour ministry.

AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe was also present at the event.

