Teams to check midday meals in schools: Partha Chatterjee

After having raised the issue of midday meal scheme in the last Assembly session, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said that his department will set up a team of supervisors to make surprise visits in schools and centers where midday meals are provided. The team will be set up in a month’s time and operate in Kolkata.

“There are a number of issues with the midday meal scheme, which is funded by the Centre. The problem is that either funds do not arrive in time or do not come at all. And, the funds that arrive are not adequate. Our main concern is how to get these meals to the children despite these financial constraints,” said Chatterjee, adding that the meals are at present provided by self-help groups employed by the government.

The minister said that the state government had been monitoring the midday meal scheme since earlier this year and a number of issues had come to the fore. “The meals are not reaching the children. There is also lot of corruption in the scheme. For instance, grains and food items for 100 children will be picked up, but meals will only be given to 50 children. The quality of the food provided is also very poor. Quality of rice used in the meals is abysmal. Sometimes instead of the mandatory egg, they will give soya beans. We don’t get subsidy for coal or gas from the Centre. So we are now digging in to our own reserves to provide rice for the meals,” he added.

West Bengal Primary Education Board president Manik Bhattacharya added that the number of students attending each day in school also needs to be monitored. “There have been times when the supplier doesn’t even know how many children needed to be given food. The kitchens in which the food is cooked is more often than not unhygienic. These issues need to be sorted out,’’ he said.

