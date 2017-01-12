Teachers to take JNU admin head on

A day after five JNU teachers received letters from the administration, asking them to “follow rules” and not participate in programmes at the administrative block, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has decided to take the administration head-on by organising lectures at the venue to “give a clear message” that teachers would not be “cowed down by threats”.

Titled ‘Democratising Social Justice’, the series of lectures will be held from January 18-25. The JNUTA has also called for one-day strike on January 17. “It is painful to know that despite the JNUTA’s request, the administration has chosen to continue with its policy of intimidation through letters to colleagues for speaking in public to students in their own space…,” the JNUTA said in a statement.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) too has called for a two-day strike on January 12-13. JNUSU president Mohit Pandey received a notice Wednesday, stating that disciplinary action would be taken against him for “violating university rules by organising protests at prohibited areas”.