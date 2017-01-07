Teachers to hold protest over non-payment of salaries

For more than three months, the salaries of 1,000 Junior Basic and Trained Graduate Government School teachers and 100 other employees working under the SSA have been pending. (Image for representational purposes) For more than three months, the salaries of 1,000 Junior Basic and Trained Graduate Government School teachers and 100 other employees working under the SSA have been pending. (Image for representational purposes)

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers Welfare Association (SSATWA) will hold a protest on January 11 in Sector 20 against the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development and the Ministry of Finance for failing to release the second installment of Rs 32 crore to pay salaries of SSA teachers. For more than three months, the salaries of 1,000 Junior Basic and Trained Graduate Government School teachers and 100 other employees working under the SSA have been pending.

Arvind Rana, President of SSATWA said, “We are sending an advance communication to MHRD and Ministry of Finance under intimation to Education Department, Chandigarh that both MHRD and MOF have violated the mandatory provision of the Right to Education Act, 2009 by not providing an SSA budget to Chandigarh.”

In a letter sent by Director, MHRD, in November 2016 to UT Finance cum Education Secretary and the Department of School Education and Literacy, it stated that since the Ministry of Finance has not yet transferred the budget to MHRD, it is not in a position to disburse the same to Chandigarh.

The association has also demanded that the education department should give back their Fixed Deposits so that the employees have some money at their disposal. “The process of drafting the FD money in the bank accounts of the SSA employees will start from Monday,” said the Director of School Education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

