Teachers’ strike forces parties to end campaigning early on final day at colleges

A deserted look outside the DAV college in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

The campaigning on the last day ended before noon Tuesday, leaving the college campuses calm and peaceful. The reason behind this was a teachers’ strike called by the All India Teacher’s Association, due to which colleges did not function. The leading groups in the Colleges Student Elections are SOI,SDCU,KCSU,CSU,ABVP,INSO with other parties in an alliance. While Student Organisation of India(SOI) with the alliance groups and Sanatan Dharam College Union(SDCU+SDHU) held their rally at GGDSD College,Sector 32, KCSU and CSU held their rally at GGSU College,Sector 26. Despite witnessing a huge number of supporters, the rallies went smooth. “We took out our rallies at separate time slots, in regard to the college disciplinary norms.The show went on very well. We garnered a lot of support from our fellow mates,”said SDCU.

Similarly, SOI said, “Every party has the same ideology and hence the campaigning went smoothly. No work was conducted due to the teacher’s strike.”

In a bid to avoid any breakdown of law and order, administrators from all the colleges appointed several officers to look after the security.”We asked the students to maintain discipline and let those attending classes in colleges concentrate on their studies. This year the campaigning has been going smooth. We have not allowed any kind of violence to crop up and will be doing the same in the coming days,” said Gurcharan Singh Gill, DSW, GGSU College.

Echoing similar views, administrators of DAV College, Sector 10, said, “Students have been following the norms and maintaining discipline.The institution highlighting the events which occurred earlier in Panchkula. We are therefore keeping a low profile and trying to conduct the polls peacefully.”

