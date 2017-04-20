Teachers Eligibility Test to be held according to national council guidelines: WBBPE president

The state government has issued a notification saying the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for primary school teachers will be held according to National Council for Teachers’ Education guidelines.

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Manik Bhattacharya on Wednesday confirmed this and said the 2017 TET would be held in May.

“We will hold TET in strict compliance with NCTE guidelines. The state government has issued a notification in this regard. Those who have completed D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) courses, and those who have appeared in the final year examination and awaiting their results, can appear for 2017 TET,” Bhattacharya said.

“Applications will be received in both online and offline modes. We are creating a portal where candidates can send their applications, and will announce the details when it is ready. The TET will be held in May,” he said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee recently convened a meeting with WBBPE officials and the state education department regarding the same, and it was decided that future TET candidates will have to obtain 50 per cent marks in Higher Secondary, and should have the necessary training as well.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now