Teachers have central role in realising New India dream: Narendra Modi

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 5, 2017 11:57 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the teaching community on Teachers’ Day. In a series of tweets, he said teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research and innovation.

The prime minister also paid tribute to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary today. September 5 is celebrated in his honour.

“On Teachers’ day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds and spreading the joys of education in society.”

He further said that the next five years should be about teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead. “My tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary,” Modi, who is in China for the BRICS summit from where he will be going to Myanmar, said his message.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development is today felicitating National Awards to teachers for their exemplary work.

With inputs from PTI

