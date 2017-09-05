Remember Super 30? Now there is a super-60 in Rajasthan for government jobs

The couple select 60 students after a screening process and coach them to clear exams for government jobs. The couple select 60 students after a screening process and coach them to clear exams for government jobs.

Just like Bihar’s Super 30 which helps unprivileged students achieve academic success in engineering, a couple in Dausa, Rajasthan, are offering free couching to help students clear competitive exams. Seema and Vinod Meena have been running ‘Nishulk Guidance Classes’ for poor and deprived youths from tribal regions to chase their dreams.

They select 60 students after a screening process and coach them to clear exams for government jobs. The couple are 39 and 41 years old and both are teachers at government schools.

“I appeared in the IAS interview thrice but could not crack it. It was after this that I decided to share my knowledge with the youths who are not able to afford coaching classes,” says Vinod Meena.

Seema Meena adds that they faced discrimination but “every negative statement motivated us”and they managed to dodge past many hurdles. They do not have a registered coaching centre and they do not wish to be noted as an NGO.

“I teach students for an hour everyday and it gives me immense satisfaction. It fills me with energy in giving back to the society,” says Chandra Prakash Sharma, a volunteer at the facility.

About Rs 20,000 is spent every month from their salaries to pay for the rent and stationery for the coaching centre. The classes here last for four hours every day except Sunday and more than 300 of their students have secured government jobs.

“The coaching tips and their simple way of teaching helped in getting the job, which could not have been possible without their help and support,” says Nishu Singh who managed to secure a job as a teacher at a government school.

“I, like several others in tribal areas, could not afford coaching classes. The efforts of the couple have made my life. It is a true service to the humanity,” says Ajit Singh Gurjar, who has been posted as a soldier in the Indian Army.

