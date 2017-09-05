Teachers’ Day: Meet the National Award winners from Punjab

A park dedicated to the astronaut Kalpana Chawla at the school in Pakhi Kalan of Faridkot. A park dedicated to the astronaut Kalpana Chawla at the school in Pakhi Kalan of Faridkot.

A park dedicated to the Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla, a digital lab for Punjabi language, getting drinking water connection to school and converting the entire syllabus into poems for children to sing and learn — these are among the many achievements of the eight government teachers from Punjab who will be honoured with the National Award on Tuesday to mark Teachers’ Day.

These teachers have often arranged for donations or contributed from their own pockets to build infrastructure and provide basic facilities in their respective schools apart from ensuring academic excellence.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will be honoring these eight teachers from government schools of Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday which will be followed by high-tea with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Jaswant Singh, Government Middle School, Rajgharh, Ludhiana

A Punjabi teacher, Jaswant has penned four books to make the language easier for children for classes 4 to 8. His book titled ‘Kahaaniyaan Da Kavroop’ has converted all stories into poems so that children can sing and learn. He has also produced songs and videos on Punjabi grammar for children which are being used not only in his school but in many others.

Manmohan Singh, head teacher, Government Primary School, Bhatton, Roopnagar

His school boasts of a memorial dedicated to late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam which tells children about his journey – from his birth at Rameswaram to the President of India and country’s missile man. “I collected funds from NRIs and now we have smart classrooms and e-library in school,” he says. Also, the walls of this school are painted with poems and stories.

Lavjeet Singh Grewal, head teacher, Government Primary School, Dona Nanka, Fazilka

Located just 800 meters from the India-Pakistan border, the school will also be given ‘Swachh Vidyalaya award’ today in Chandigarh. It also boasts of the best infrastructure among border area schools. Each student is given two saplings a year which they plant at home and submit its growth report to the school. The school also honours parents of newborn girls each year on Lohri and the strength now stands at 233 (from 112 in 2006) with children from other border villages also joining this school.

Gopal Krishan, lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Pakhi Kalan, Faridkot

A political science lecturer, he is credited with bringing drinking water supply to school in 2011. “The connection was almost 700 feet away and there was no water in school for children to drink. I got the digging done and got an RO installed,” he says. He also built six parks in school dedicated to astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dr BR Ambedkar among others.

Sukhdarshan Singh, lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Kalyan, Patiala

A physics lecturer, he is credited with inventing new teaching aides to make physics easier for students. His project, ‘mechanical study table’ for disabled children, was selected for NCERT exhibition. “Special children who cannot use hands can pedal the table with their legs and pages of a book will flip,” he tells.

Paramjit Singh Kalsi, lecturer, Government Senior Secondary School, Aliwal, Gurdaspur

He has created a digital library and book bank for Punjabi language using his own money in the school. The digital lab also translates topics of other subjects in Punjabi which are shown on projector to make them easier for students. Working with Red Cross, he also helped in counselling and rehabilitation of at least 30 drug addicts.

Jatinder Pal Singh, principal, Government Girls Secondary School, Mahna Singh Road, Amritsar

Apart from excellent results in academics, his school has produced national level judo players. He has made a vocabulary tree and students are taught two new words daily. He sends five questions on general knowledge every morning to the teachers of not only his school but also others schools which are further communicated to students.

Gurjant Singh, head teacher, Government Primary School, Punnawal, Sangrur

He has set up an athletics track in his school and students have excellent record in sports tournaments. There is an English language lab for the students right from the primary level. On off days, he comes to school for gardening and to mow the lawns.

