  Teacher's Day: 5 kinds of teachers you find in every class

Here are some teacher stereotypes that we all had in school and we miss being around them

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 5, 2017 2:35 pm
The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. We all miss our school days and especially the teachers for either good or bad reasons. Some were the greatest influence while many made us cry. Here are some of the teachers who we find in every class room.

The hungry bird: They are either going by some disorder or do not find their tiffin satisfying enough. These teachers pretend to take bite but grabs over half of your lunch.

The tip-top: She smells good, wears the best sarees/ suits and has beautiful hair. While girls wish to look like her, boys usually have crush on her.

The flaunters– They may have done remarkably well in their academic life but their expectations are equally high for their students. They’ll show-off endless prizes and degrees they received just to boost their ego.

The strict ones – This category shows their creative best in punishing students. From making them stand on the seats to making their best friends slap them, they are flooded with innovative ideas.

The lazy one – They don’t mind taking a nap even during class. They’ll make students read and write but are least bothered to explain the chapters. Going towards the blackboard is like a task for them.

