Teachers’ Day: 10 type of students you see in every class

Being a teacher is tough. From keeping up with the curriculum, forming lesson plans, correcting endless answer sheets and homework to actually trying to teach uninterested students, the life of an educator is a whirlwind of tasks.

Classrooms are filled with students of different personalities, interests and abilities. Teachers have manage each individual differently to bring everyone on the same page. After all, no two students are the same and it is a teacher’s job to cater to every student to make sure no one is left behind.

Here are some common types students that teachers have to deal with:

The teacher’s pet:

From collecting homework from students to revealing class secrets to their teacher, these students try hard to be on the top list of their favourite tutor. Often they attract envy of classmates, but this does not deter them from their goals. Such students can generally be found sitting on the front benches of the class with their ears perked, observing everything.

The silent one:

These students like to keep to themselves and never ask questions in class. They are either teacher-shy, introverts or under-confident. When a teacher quizzes the class, they hide behind the front benchers or speak only when they have some value to add. They can be found in a corner sketching, reading or day-dreaming just to avoid communication. A lot of probing and attention is required to pull them out of their shells.

The chatterbox:

These kids are the complete opposite of silent ones. They just cannot keep quite for more than a minute and their constant chatter leaves teachers not only exasperated but also befuddled. Nevertheless, teachers have noted that such students show bouts of confidence and take on social roles much more easily.

The back-bencher:

Teachers have multiple opinions about students who choose to sit at the back of the class. While some consider them to be disinterested with low IQs, other teachers believe such kids may have a spark of creativity. Back-benchers have always been a surprising lot. Some may seem intelligent but know nothing, while others look entirely uncomfortable in class but manage to score perfect marks.

The over-enthusiast:

Such students are a mix between the chatterboxes and teacher’s pets. Teachers say these kids have no bounds to their enthusiasm during and outside of class. Their hands shoot up for every question and they are passionate enough to have a hand in a number of extra-curriculars. While their enthusiasm is appreciated, teachers say that such students need to be taught to tone it down and play as a team with their classmates.

The trouble-maker:

Teachers know that every student has the ability to do the wrong thing, but trouble-makers are known for their ability to be magnetically drawn to the what not allowed. They include bullies, constant-defaulters, students who cheat or play harmful pranks and other such activities that can get them expelled. They are often found standing outside the class or holding their ears in punishment. It takes nerves of steel to be able to keep trouble-makers in check.

The excuse-machine:

Such students push teachers to either irritation or forcefully-controlled laughter. Teachers note that there is always that one student in the class who uses his or her intelligence in all the wrong places in the most creative manner. “Why are you late?” “My socks got wet in the rain.” “Where is your homework? Don’t say your dog ate it.” “No. My cat did.”

The sloth:

Teachers have no idea how to keep such student awake, let alone interested. This kid comes to class with heavy eyes and before anyone can pick up a pen his or her head falls down on the desk and they are snoring. Sometimes, teachers do not wish to wake such students up, but lessons need to be taught and the child must be awake to listen.

The tech-addicts:

They’ll do anything to stay connected with the world, except their classroom teachings. Smartphones have made them addicted to the social networking sites. They text under the desk thinking they will never be caught but the teacher can figure out the moving fingers easily.

The topper:

Teachers have noted that students who top among their classmates come in all shapes, sizes and personalities. While many carry a hint of arrogance, others are vain to the core. Some toppers show a sense of humility and are constantly trampled upon by their envious classmates. All toppers face social exclusion and teachers have to step in to not let them feel entirely alienated. Such students are a gift to the entire class as they are the ones that teachers rely upon to bring up the average grades.

