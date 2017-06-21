Teachers’ attire to now reflect their performance, ACR: Punjab government

The Congress-led government in Punjab had faced flak last month over its controversial order directing female teachers not to wear “jeans, tops and bright suits” as such outfits could have a “bad” effect on the students. The Congress-led government in Punjab had faced flak last month over its controversial order directing female teachers not to wear “jeans, tops and bright suits” as such outfits could have a “bad” effect on the students.

A month after facing criticism over a controversial order on the dress code for teachers in government schools, the Punjab government has come up with a new format of the Annual Confidential Report (ACR), wherein ‘attire’ would be one of the criteria to judge the teachers’ performance, a teachers’ union claimed today.

“A new column, ‘Pehrawa’ (attire), has been added in the ACR for 2016-17 by the government for evaluating the teachers’ performance. Under this, marks will be given to those teachers who come to schools dressed properly,” said Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, president of the Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab. The ACR, to be prepared by the principals, would keep in mind whether the teachers wore “provocative” or the “right” outfits, he said, adding that no clarification was offered as to what could be considered as “provocative” or “objectionable”.

Under the column, a dress worn by a teacher could be marked as ‘Theek’ (right), ‘Bharkau’ (provocative) or ‘Itrajyog’ (objectionable), he said, adding that out of five marks, the ‘attire’ column would account for 0.5. The ACR will evaluate several aspects, including the performance of the schools in board examinations.

“This new column added by the government in the ACR has left us surprised, despite the education minister withdrawing the controversial order on dress code last month,” said Chahal.

“Rather than focussing on improving the standards of education in the state, the government is concerned about the

dresses worn by teachers,” he said. The union would soon take up the matter with Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary, he added. On being contacted, Pardeep Sabharwal, Director General, School Education, told PTI that his office had not issued any such ACR.

The Congress-led government in Punjab had faced flak last month over its controversial order directing female teachers not to wear “jeans, tops and bright suits” as such outfits could have a “bad” effect on the students. Subsequently, the government withdrew the order, besides suspending two employees of the Education department.

