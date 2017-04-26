Teacher absenteeism in govt schools substantially lower than general impressions, says new study

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has held an exam to fill upto 6,205 vacancies through direct exam The Ministry of Human Resource Development has held an exam to fill upto 6,205 vacancies through direct exam

Teacher absenteeism (absence without legitimate reason) in government schools is as low as just 2.5 per cent, according to a new research study. This figure is in stark contrast to the popular narrative on teacher absenteeism which often refers to numbers ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent.

According to the research group at Azim Premji Foundation, the focus of policy makers, administrators and educators needs to be on the many other deeper and more important issues in Indian education, though it acknowledges that the issue of teacher absenteeism must be addressed irrespective of its magnitude.

“Our experience of 16 years of working with teachers suggests that on the average government school teachers are a committed lot, and many demonstrate exemplary commitment. Their effectiveness is dependent on their work environment and the support they get. Clearly, the matter of teacher absenteeism is not as big an issue as it is made out to be, our study also suggests that,” said Anish Madhavan, Head of Field Research, Azim Premji Foundation.

The study also found out that another 16.4 per cent teachers were out of school – all with legitimate reasons such as on training, attending academic meetings, and on earned leave. Besides this, it also that targeting and blaming the teachers for matters that are beyond their control is likely to be counterproductive and to adversely affect the government school system.

