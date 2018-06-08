TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: How to check

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: The Class 12 results will be available at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in. TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: The Class 12 results will be available at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in.

TBSE Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 12th Arts, Commerce stream examinations on Friday, June 8, 2018. The results of Fazil Theology, Fazil Arts will also be declared at 9.30 am. Over 22,000 students who have appeared for the examinations will get their results through the official websites tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in.

Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the students can get their results through exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com. The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: How to check via website

Go to any of the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the class 12 results 2018

– Enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: How to check via SMS

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 then space and then have to type the roll number and send it to number 54242, 56070

-Type “TBSE12” give one space and type your roll number

– For example “TBSE12 99999”

– SMS this to 54242, 56070

– SMS charges will be applicable as per your service provider.

– Remember to save a copy of your results.

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce results 2018: How to get results via phone

The candidates can dial any number of Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

This year, the board examinations were affected due to the assembly elections. Both the class 10 and 12 examinations were postponed from the scheduled date. The Tripura Class 12 English exam on March 9 was also rescheduled. Similarly, the examinations of Mathematics and Philosophy were postponed from March 12 to April 13. The examinations of the Class 10 language papers, Bengali, Hindi and Mizo were rescheduled from March 9 to 10.

About TBSE

The Board is headed by the President of the Board, Tripura Board of Secondary Education is governed by a governing Body. It had introduced the Madhyamik Madrassa Education in 2009. It is one of the few Boards in the country that has introduced centralised evaluation system from its very inception.

