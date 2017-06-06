TBSE result 2017: Tripura Board declares Class 10th result, Arnab Chowhan is the topper

TBSE result 2017 announced on the official websites TBSE result 2017 announced on the official websites

TBSE result 2017: The Tripura Board Of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of the Madhyamik exam 2017 at a press conference in Agartala at 9 am. A total of 51,292 have appeared Class 10 exam. This year topper is Arnab Chowhan who has secured a total of 687 marks.

The Tripura Board Class 10 Madhyamik exam were conducted from March 3 and continued till March 23. The students can access the result from the official websites — tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Student can also access their results through SMS by following procedure:

Type TBSE10(space) Roll number (space) and send the message from BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.

Last year’s pass percentage was 66. 14 per cent. The TBSE will declare results of higher secondary humanities and commerce streams on June 7. Read | Tripura Madhyamik Class 10th result 2017 declared at tripuraresults.nic.in. Click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd