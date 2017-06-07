TBSE 12th result 2017: Arts and Commerce result declared at tripura.ac.in tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12t result 2017: The Tripura Board Class 12 exam were conducted TBSE 12t result 2017: The Tripura Board Class 12 exam were conducted

TBSE 12th results 2017: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on June 7 at 9:45 am. The HSC examinations were conducted from May 2, 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the Board’s official websites mentioned below.

A total of 22,841 students including Madrasa students have appeared for the TBSE examination. The results are available on the following websites:

tbse.in

tripura.ac.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

exametc.com

examresults.net

Steps to get your results through SMS:

– Type “TBSE12” give one space and type your roll number

– For example “TBSE12 99999”

– SMS this to 7738299899

– SMS charges will be applicable as per your service provider.

– Remember to save a copy of your results.

TBSE Class 12 results 2017, here’s how to download

– Go to any of the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the class 12 arts and commerce stream results.

– Enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was found in 1973 and was named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly. TBSE is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. Most of the public schools of the state follow the TBSE system.

