TBJEE exam 2017: Maths and Biology dates rescheduled, check here

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has announced that the Tripura JEE has been rescheduled. The dates have changed with as the Bengali examination of the new class 12 time table of AISSCE, that was meant to be held on April 27, 2017, collides with the Mathematics and Biology examinations.

The Board has rescheduled the papers so that they are not held on the same date. Each exam will be held for two hours. There will be 50 multiple choice questions of two marks each. There will be no negative marking.

The exams will be held at 10 centres in the state this year. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission into various Engineering, Technological and other professional degree courses.

New dates:

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Physics- 11 am

Chemistry- 2 pm

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Mathematics- 11 am

Biology- 2 pm

