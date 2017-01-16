Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran inaugurates Kohli Research Block at IIIT-H

Tata Sons Chairman-designate N Chandrasekaran today inaugurated the Kohli Research Block at International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad. Kohli Centre on Intelligent Systems was launched in July 2015 with CSR funding from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Foundation to give a fillip to research, teaching and entrepreneurship in the area of Intelligent Systems.

“The state-of-the-art Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems will provide an impetus to advancements in Information Technology. It will bring academics, students, researchers and professionals together with infrastructure conducive to sophisticated research in Intelligent Systems. Setting up KCIS reinforces TCS’ long-standing commitment to education and research in cutting-edge technologies,” Chandrasekaran said.

“The amount of automation that is possible today and will happen in the future is going to be magical and we have one of the unique opportunities in the world and in India to do pioneering research to be best in class at the Kohli Research centre,” he further said.

The Kohli Research Block was set up on campus with 60,000 sq ft built up area spread across four floors to provide a world-class ambiance for related research activities.

F C Kohli, former Deputy Chairman, TCS and Raj Reddy, Chairman, IIIT Hyderabad, were present on the occasion along with other leaders from the academia and industry.

KCIS aims at amplifying research in the broad areas of Intelligent Systems and it coordinates research among the relevant groups in the institute as well as industrial and academic research groups within the country and abroad, IIIT Hyderabad Director P J Narayanan said.

The Centre has active research groups in natural language processing, information retrieval, speech processing, computer vision, image processing, machine learning, cognitive science, data sciences and analytics, robotics, among others.

