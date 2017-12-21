Tata Motors, Symbiosis sign six-year agreement

Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, to “provide better avenues for collaborative research, content development and knowledge exchange between industry and academia”. The six-year agreement was signed in the presence of Gajendra Chandel, chief human resource officer, Tata Motors, and S B Mujumdar, Chancellor, SPPU, Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, M S Shejul, registrar, and Seema Singh, director, SCCE.

As part of the agreement, an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management programme will be launched for the employees of Tata Motors to help them upgrade their knowledge and business acumen. Chandel said, “Business landscape has become very dynamic… that’s shaping and being shaped by technology and social media. Hence, it is important for us to prepare a world-class, competent, strategic yet flexible mind-set and innovative managerial talent to lead this change. This partnership with Symbiosis is envisaged as mutually rewarding…”

Yeravdekar said, “We are excited and privileged to partner with Tata Motors on areas of mutual interest, one of them being, developing an Executive Post Graduate Management Programme. The course will witness thought leaders from both academia and industry…”

