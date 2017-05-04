Tariq Mansoor is new AMU Vice-Chancellor

Tariq Mansoor is principal of AMU’s JN Medical College. Tariq Mansoor is principal of AMU’s JN Medical College.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday appointed Tariq Mansoor as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor. Mansoor, 60, the principal of AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, will succeed Lt Gen (retd) Zameeruddin Shah, who will retire on May 17. He has been associated with the university for 35 years. “I do not know anything about this as I have not received an official communication or order from the government yet,” Mansoor told The Indian Express.

Mansoor was selected from a list of three names that the university’s court had sent to the Union Human Resource Development ministry two months ago. Abu Saleh Sharif, executive director and chief scholar, US-India Policy Institute, Washington, and Shahid Jameel, CEO, Welcome Trust and DBT India Alliance were the other two contenders.

A section within the university has pointed out that Sharif and Jameel had never served as professors in an educational institution as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The matter went to the Supreme Court. It refused to interfere in the selection process saying that all three candidates fulfilled academic guidelines.

Mansoor’s first task will be to facilitate AMU’s academic, research, financial and infrastructure audit on April 25. An audit committee will submit its report within a month. The audit was ordered after the ministry received a large number of complaints regarding AMU’s working under Shah.

The ministry had in October sought the President’s approval to launch a inquiry against Shah and a show-cause notice was subsequently issued to him. The government has not acted on his reply to the notice. A comprehensive audit has been ordered instead.

