TANCET 2018 result declared by Anna University, check at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2018 result: The result for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018 has been released by the Anna University. All those candidates who have appeared for TANCET 2018 can download their respective tickets at the official website — annauniv.edu. Candidates who clear this paper will be eligible for admission into MBA, MCA and ME, M Tech, M Arch, M Plan degree programmes. The exams were held on May 19 and 20, 2018.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations. The mark sheet of the TANCET 2018 result will be available on June 13, 2018 onwards. As per a note published on the official website, the mark sheet should be produced at the time of admission. In case, the applicant has lost the mark sheet, then they can get a duplicate mark sheet by paying Rs 100 in the form of a demand draft, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai – 600 025,’ reads the official notification.

TANCET 2018 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (tancet.annauniv.edu).

Step 2: Login to the site using your user ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the link to the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference

About TANCET

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.

