TANCET 2018 hall ticket released at annauniv.edu, check how to download

TANCET 2018 hall ticket: The exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2018. The exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2018.

TANCET 2018 hall ticket: The hall ticket for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018 has been released by the Anna University. All those candidates who have registered for the same can download their respective tickets at the official website — annauniv.edu. Candidates who clear this paper will be eligible for admission into MBA, MCA and ME, M Tech, M Arch, M Plan degree programmes. The exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2018.

TANCET will take place at centres in 15 cities in Tamil Nadu including in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunag.

TANCET 2018 hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

TANCET 2018: Exam Pattern

MBA: The paper will contain 100 questions. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

MCA: The paper will contain 100 questions. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan: The paper is divided into three parts, Part-I will consist of 20 questions, 35 questions in Part-II, 60 questions in Part-III.

The entrance test question paper for M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. will have two common parts namely, Part – I Engineering Mathematics and Part – II Basic Engg. & Sciences and Part – III meant for different disciplines. On evaluation, the mean (m) mark and the standard deviation (s) of raw marks (r) may vary from discipline to discipline under Part – III. Marks will be normalised using the formula.

About TANCET

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd