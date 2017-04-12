TANCET 2017 exam: Results declared at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2017 exam: The counselling process for TANCET 2017 will begin 15 days after the results have been released. TANCET 2017 exam: The counselling process for TANCET 2017 will begin 15 days after the results have been released.

Anna University, Chennai, has released the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2017 on Tuesday. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and have been waiting for the results can now check the same from the official website.

The counselling process for TANCET 2017 will begin 15 days after the results have been released. The candidates who clear the paper, which was held on March 25 and 26, 2017, will gain admission for various courses in Tamil Nadu including MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan programmes.

Read | TANCET 2017: Check exam details here

Interested students can also apply for Tamil Nadu Common Admission (TANCA) counselling. The process will vary according to the course. The TANCET site is not working at the moment. Candidates are requested to be patient and check the page after a while when there is less traffic.

Steps to check the results for TANCET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the exam (tancet.annauniv.edu).

– Login to the site using your user ID and password.

– Click on the link to the results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on TANCET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd