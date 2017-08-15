Tamil Nadu’s NEET ordinance with MHA

The Union Home Ministry Monday said it has received the ordinance proposed by the Tamil Nadu government to grant one-time exemption to medical colleges in the state from NEET-based admissions and it is being examined. The Centre will have to obtain assent from the President to the ordinance for it to be promulgated by the Governor before August 30. The exemption from NEET will be only for admissions to government medical colleges and the government quota seats in private medical colleges.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “We are hoping it would be cleared soon. The drafts has been sent to concerned ministries — law and health for their opinion.”

