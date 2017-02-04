Tamil Nadu’s gross enrollment ratio almost double of national average

The State Higher Education Minister, K P Anbalagan, said that Tamil Nadu is contributing 16.5 per cent workforce to the nation. (Express photo) The State Higher Education Minister, K P Anbalagan, said that Tamil Nadu is contributing 16.5 per cent workforce to the nation. (Express photo)

The Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education in Tamil Nadu stands at 44. 8 per cent, as against the National average of 23.6 per cent, the State Higher Education Minister, K P Anbalagan said on Saturday. Speaking after inaugurating the 18th International Conference of Association of Indian College Principals (AICP) in Coimbatore, Anbalagan said that GER in the State was high compared to other states, particularly enrolment of girls which stands at 42.7 per cent against the National ratio of 22.7 per cent.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was contributing 16.5 per cent workforce to the nation, he said that this indicated that the State was excellently doing in the field of higher education and employment field.

Pointing out that the State Government has four strategies in higher education such as access, equity, quality and employability, he said that the State was mainly concerned with providing equal employment opportunities and maintaining quality in the higher education.

The State Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani said that the government and private educational institutions are maintaining quality and the students of other states are attracted towards Tamil Nadu. Highest standard has been maintained in the higher education and many universities and colleges here are giving standard education and employment through their skill development courses and soft skill courses, he said.

