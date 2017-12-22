TNDTE Diploma exam (October) 2017: Result declared at intradote.tn.nic.in

TNDTE Diploma exam results are expected to be out today, on December 22. TNDTE Diploma exam results are expected to be out today, on December 22.

TNDTE diploma results 2017: The result of the TNDTE diploma exams (October/November) 2017 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) at the official website intradote.tn.nic.in. All those who have appeared for the exams can check their respective results at the website itself, once published. The website is not functioning smoothly due to overload. TNDTE has given another link – 112.133.214.75/tndip_result_oct17

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for entrance to various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. As of today, there are about 518 polytechnic colleges in the state. Candidates should keep their register number on hand while searching for the results. The exams were started from October 25 and ended in November.

TNDTE diploma results 2017, here’s how you can check the diploma results:

– Go to the official website for TNDTE (intradote.tn.nic.in)

– On the left hand side of the homepage, there will be a notification “Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results”

– In the provided fields, enter your register number, date of birth and click on the relevant link

— Your result will be displayed on the screen

– Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

The results of TNDTE diploma exams conducted in April and May were declared June 5. The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat. Their mission is to improve the quality of education through better content and better educational tools.

