TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: TNDGE to declare result today at tnresults.nic.in, check merit list, pass percent and toppers’ names

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of SSLC 10th exam today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. Students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store.

Last year, the result for SSLC was declared on May 19, 2017. An overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent was recorded. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.5 per cent and that for boys it was 89.3 per cent. The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent.