TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: TNDGE to declare result today at tnresults.nic.in, check merit list, pass percent and toppers’ names

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of SSLC 10th exam today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. Students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store.
Last year, the result for SSLC was declared on May 19, 2017. An overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent was recorded. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.5 per cent and that for boys it was 89.3 per cent. The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent.
Highlights
The result of SSLC 10th examination can also be viewed at examresults.net
From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This year also, the students will be able to get their result via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website. The result will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the result app from the Google play store.
The Class 10th examination was conducted from 10:15 am to 12:45 pm. Verification of particulars was carried out from 10:10 am to 10:15 am. 10 minutes were then given to read and go through the question paper thoroughly. The exam started on March 16 with the first paper - Tamil Paper I and concluded on April 20 with Social Science paper. Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.
From this year, the state education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. This time, for Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.
In order to check the result, students to keep their hall tickets ready. They should then follow the below mentioned steps in order to obtain their scores.
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Once released, students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website - tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites - dge.tn.gov.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. They should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to view their respective results.
