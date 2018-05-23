TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: TNDGE to declare result today at tnresults.nic.in, check merit list, pass percent and toppers’ names

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
TN SSLC 10th Result 2018, Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2018 Live Updates: The result for SSLC Class 10th exams will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. Students will be able to check their marks at tnresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 8:32:19 am
TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Live: The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of SSLC 10th exam today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. Students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites — dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store.

Last year, the result for SSLC was declared on May 19, 2017. An overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent was recorded. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.5 per cent and that for boys it was 89.3 per cent. The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent.

    08:32 (IST) 23 May 2018
    TN SSC result 2018 on examresults

    The result of SSLC 10th examination can also be viewed at examresults.net

    08:30 (IST) 23 May 2018
    TN 10th result 2018 via SMS and Google app

    From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students. This year also, the students will be able to get their result via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website. The result will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the result app from the Google play store.

    08:22 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Tamil Nadu TN SSLC results details

    The Class 10th examination was conducted from 10:15 am to 12:45 pm. Verification of particulars was carried out from 10:10 am to 10:15 am. 10 minutes were then given to read and go through the question paper thoroughly. The exam started on March 16 with the first paper - Tamil Paper I and concluded on April 20 with Social Science paper. Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.

    08:15 (IST) 23 May 2018
    TN Class 12th Results 2018

    The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 91.1 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent.

    08:04 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Ranks and names of toppers not to be released: TN SSLC results 2018

    From this year, the state education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. This time, for Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

    07:57 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Last year's pass percentage

    Last year, the result for SSLC was declared on May 19, 2017. An overall pass percentage of 94.4 per cent was recorded. The pass percentage for girls stood at 94.5 per cent and that for boys it was 89.3 per cent.

    07:52 (IST) 23 May 2018
    TN 10th Result 2018: How to check

    In order to check the result, students to keep their hall tickets ready. They should then follow the below mentioned steps in order to obtain their scores.

    Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

    Step 2: Click on the link for result

    Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

    Step 4: Click on submit

    Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

    07:49 (IST) 23 May 2018
    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018: Where to check

    Once released, students who had appeared for the exams this year will be able to check their scores/marks at the official website - tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also be able to check the same at other websites - dge.tn.gov.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. They should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to view their respective results.

    07:45 (IST) 23 May 2018
    TN SSLC 10th Result 2018: Declaration time

    The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result of SSLC 10th exam today, on May 23 at 9:30 am. The exams for Class 10 started from April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. The result for Plus two examination was also released on May 16. 

    All those candidates in Tamil Nadu who appeared for their SSLC examination in April 2018 can today check their results at 9.30 am.The students can check their scores on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) (www.dge1.tn.nic.in) or on the website tnresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their roll number handy with them to check the results.

