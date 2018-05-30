Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One Result 2018: How to check

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: The exam for Plus One was carried out from March 1 to April 16. The exam for Plus One was carried out from March 1 to April 16.

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the result of plus one examination tomorrow, on May 20, at 9:00 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results, once released, at the official website — tnresults.nic.in, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in and http://www.dge.tn.gov.in. The exam for Plus One was carried out from March 1 to April 16. The result for Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12) examination was released on May 16, 2018. As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottayam has recently announced that from the upcoming academic year 2018 onwards, the +1 public examination will be held in the same manner the way as SSLC and Plus Two exams are conducted.

A total of 6754 schools scored 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode second district at 96.3 per cent. Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams were conducted from March 3 to April 6, 2018. The evaluation of the answer sheets started from April 6.

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the above mentioned website, he/she may also check their marks at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The result for SSLC Class 10 was declared on May 23, 2018 in which around 94.5 per cent students had cleared the examination. The exams were held from March 16 to April 20, 2018.

