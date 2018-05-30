TN HSC Plus One Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018, TN 11th +1 Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of all those students who had appeared for the HSC plus one examination this year will be declared today, on Wednesday May 30, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu at 9 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results, once released, at the official website — tnresults.nic.in, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in and http://www.dge.tn.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the above mentioned website, he/she may also check their marks at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The exams were conducted from March 1 to April 16, 2018.
In order to check their score they have to visit above mentioned website, they should enter their roll number/ registration number and other details in the provided fields. On submitting this information, they will be able to obtain their marks. The TNDGE had released the Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12 results) on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent.
The result will now be out in an hour, at 9 am. Students are requested to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready in order to view their scores. After it is announced, students will be able to check their marks from 9:30 onwards on the official websites mentioned.
From this year onwards, the Tamil Nadu Board has decided not to release the names of the toppers and rank holders on the lines of CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students.
The result for SSLC Class 10 was declared on May 23, 2018 in which around 94.5 per cent students had cleared the examination. The exams were held from March 16 to April 20, 2018.
In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the official website, he/she may also view the scores at dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in
A total of 6754 schools scored 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode second district at 96.3 per cent. Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below.
As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottayam has recently announced that from the upcoming academic year 2018 onwards, the +1 public examination will be held in the same manner the way as SSLC and Plus Two exams are conducted.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps to check the result:
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
