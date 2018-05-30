TN HSC Plus One Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018, TN 11th +1 Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of all those students who had appeared for the HSC plus one examination this year will be declared today, on Wednesday May 30, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu at 9 am. All those students who had appeared for the exam can check their results, once released, at the official website — tnresults.nic.in, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in and http://www.dge.tn.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the above mentioned website, he/she may also check their marks at other websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The exams were conducted from March 1 to April 16, 2018.

In order to check their score they have to visit above mentioned website, they should enter their roll number/ registration number and other details in the provided fields. On submitting this information, they will be able to obtain their marks. The TNDGE had released the Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12 results) on May 16, 2018. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent.