Tamil Nadu +2 results 2018: When and where to check at tnresults.nic.in

TN +2 results 2018: The results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in TN +2 results 2018: The results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in

TN +2 results 2018: The results of HSC or Plus Two Class 12th examinations will be announced by May 16, according to the official result declaration website — tnresults.nic.in. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results from the official websites. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

TN +2 results 2018: When and where to check

The students can check the results through tnresults.nic.in on May 16 from 9:30 am, as per the official website. The results will also be available at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. To pass the exams, the students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams.

About 8.66 lakh students appeared in the Plus Two examination. A total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in 2017. Among districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent. From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd