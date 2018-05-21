Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2018 Date and Time: 10th result on May 23 at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2018: Exam for Class 10 was held in April Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2018: Exam for Class 10 was held in April

Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will publish the result for Class 10 or SSLC on Wednesday. The candidates can check their scores at the official websites — tnresults.nic.in,dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Candidates need to keep their roll number handy to check their result. They need to enter their registration number and date of birth and click on submit.

Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2018 date and time

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2018 results will be declared on May 23 at 9:30 am at the official websites mentioned above. From this year, the state education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

Last year, a total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.

Among districts, Virudhunagar scored the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent. From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year.

