Tamil Nadu SSLC plus 2 results 2017 be declared on May 19

Tamil Nadu SSLC plus 2 results 2017: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is likely to release the results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SCCL) board exams by May 19, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website and check this page to be notified when the results are announced.

This year, the state government will not rank students at the state and district levels in Plus 2 and SSLC exams. The Hindu reported that the ranking system promoted unhealthy competition among schools, according to the state.

“Examinations and marks are incidental in the journey of education and are not the ultimate destination. While exams are a good method to assess the competitive spirit of students within the classroom, we saw that over the last few years, it is being misused and has led to a lot of concerns,” School Education Secretary T Udhayachandran was reported saying.

Recently, the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Plus two exams were declaredfor which over 8 lakh candidates had appeared. This year’s overall pass percentage for the HSC exams stood at 92.1 per cent. Girl, who scored a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent, fared better than boys whose pass percentage was 89.3 per cent.

