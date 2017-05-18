Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2017 to release tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2017: Exam was held in March Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2017: Exam was held in March

Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2017: The results of class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be released tomorrow, that is, May 19, 2017. The students can view their scores at the official website – tnresults.nic.in. Last year the results were announced on April 27.

Nearly 4.57 lakh students have sat for the exam that was held in March. About 12,000 teachers have evaluated the answer sheets this year. As per a report from The Hindu, from this year onwards, Tamil Nadu government will not rank students at the state and district levels in Plus 2 and SSLC exams.

Steps to check the TN SSLC results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on the link ‘TN SSLC results 2017’ flashing on the homepage

Enter your registration number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Check and save the result

Last year, overall pass percentage was 92.9 per cent. Established in the year 1910, Tamil Nadu Board is one of the biggest boards of the country. Also, the board is affiliated to the Government of Tamil Nadu, India and conducts both secondary and senior secondary examination.

