Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSE supplementary exam 2017: Download hall ticket at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released the hall tickets for the Higher Secondary supplementary (HSE) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination at dge.tn.gov.in.
The authority will conduct the exam for private candidates in September and October. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website by following the steps written below:
SSLC, HSE hall tickets 2017, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on hall ticket link flashing towards the middle of the page
Step 3: Enter your exam name, application number and date of birth.
Step 4: After submitting the same, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out.
Remember to carry the hall tickets which have your exam centre details and an identity proof. Students should ensure to reach their hall an hour before the exam starts. They’ll be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper and 5 to verify of the particulars mentioned. The HSE exam will begin from 10.15 am to 1.15 am while SSLC exam will start from 9:30 am to 12 pm.
The SSLC and HSE exam will start from September 25.
SSLC time table
Tamil Paper I: September 25
Tamil Paper II: September 26
English Paper I: September 27
English Paper II: September 28
Mathematics: October 3
Science: October 4
Social Science: October 5
Optional Language: October 6
HSE timetable
Language Paper I: September 25
Language Paper II: September 26
English Paper I: September 27
English Paper II: September 28
Physics; Economics: October 3
Chemistry; Accountancy: October 4
Mathematics, Zoology, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics: October 5
Biology, History, Botany and Business Maths: October 6
Commerce, Home Science and Geography: October 7
Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil): October 9
All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General) and Statistics: October 10
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App