Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSE supplementary exam 2017: Download hall ticket at dge.tn.gov.in

Remember to carry the hall tickets which has your exam centre details Remember to carry the hall tickets which has your exam centre details

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released the hall tickets for the Higher Secondary supplementary (HSE) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination at dge.tn.gov.in.

The authority will conduct the exam for private candidates in September and October. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website by following the steps written below:

SSLC, HSE hall tickets 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on hall ticket link flashing towards the middle of the page

Step 3: Enter your exam name, application number and date of birth.

Step 4: After submitting the same, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

Remember to carry the hall tickets which have your exam centre details and an identity proof. Students should ensure to reach their hall an hour before the exam starts. They’ll be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper and 5 to verify of the particulars mentioned. The HSE exam will begin from 10.15 am to 1.15 am while SSLC exam will start from 9:30 am to 12 pm.

The SSLC and HSE exam will start from September 25.

SSLC time table

Tamil Paper I: September 25

Tamil Paper II: September 26

English Paper I: September 27

English Paper II: September 28

Mathematics: October 3

Science: October 4

Social Science: October 5

Optional Language: October 6

HSE timetable

Language Paper I: September 25

Language Paper II: September 26

English Paper I: September 27

English Paper II: September 28

Physics; Economics: October 3

Chemistry; Accountancy: October 4

Mathematics, Zoology, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics: October 5

Biology, History, Botany and Business Maths: October 6

Commerce, Home Science and Geography: October 7

Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil): October 9

All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General) and Statistics: October 10

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd