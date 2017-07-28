Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2017 to be declared this week at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2017: About 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2017: About 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017.

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to release the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 supplementary examination this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website.

About 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exams in the state which were conducted in March 2017. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent.

Those who did not clear the main SSLC exams this year appeared for the supplementary or re-appear exams conducted in June, the results for which will soon be released at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Steps to download Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results 2017:

Step 1: Go to one of the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the SSLC (class 10) supplementary results 2017.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided and submit this information.

Step 4: Download your result, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.

