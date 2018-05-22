Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results 2018: When and where to check

TN SSLC 10th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in TN SSLC 10th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th results 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the results of SSLC Class 10 examinations on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Like the HSC results were announced in the morning last week, the results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 10th exams 2018 will be declared at 9:30 am. The students can check the results through the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at the third party websites examresults.net.

From this year, the state education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For Class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

TN SSLC 10th results 2018: When and where to check

The candidates can check the results through the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in from 9:30 am tomorrow, May 23. To check the results through the website, the candidates have to enter the registration number, roll number, and then click on submit.

SSLC result 2018 to be made available at tnresults.nic.in

The results will also be available via the app, the candidates have to download the results app from the Google play store. Students will also be able to check their Tamil Nadu SSC results of the examination via SMS, the details of which are to be released soon. The students can also get their results via SMS, by registering their mobile number on the official website.

Last year, a total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.

